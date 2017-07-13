Med View Commences Flight Services to Ilorin

MED View, one of Nigeria’s leading commercial Airlines on Tuesday expanded its domestic passenger services with the commencement of flight from Ilorin to other cities in the country.

The Chief Operating Officer, Engr Lukman Olanrewaju Animasahun addressing journalists at the Ilorin International Airport said the expansion of route to Ilorin was informed by the desire to provide efficient and effective services across the country.

He noted that though Med view had been involved in Hajji operations in Ilorin since 2007, the scheduled flights between Ilorin and other cities is significant to improve the socio economy of the State and the country at large.

Mr Animasahum clarified that Med view had not come to compete with existing airlines coming into Ilorin but to provide attractive options to passengers from Ilorin and neighboring States.

According to him, the expansion is in line with the airline’s strategic long-term roadmap to build a more efficient intra-city network.

Also addressing pressmen, the Safety Officer, Med View Airline, Mr Femi Olomidudu disclosed that he was in Ilorin to carry out the risk assessment of the Ilorin International Airport and certified that it is safe for Med View to airlift from Ilorin.

The Kwara State Commissioner for Works and Transport said the expansion of Med View to Ilorin confirmed that Kwara State is indeed investors’ friendly environment.

He noted further that the expansion will create healthy competition among operating Airlines in the State in terms of service delivery.

Interacting with passengers on board, a former managing director, Nigerian Airways Limited, Engr. Jani Ibrahim noted that the expansion of Med View, a local airline to Ilorin and thus linking other State Capitals is an important development for the aviation sector.

He hoped that the Med View will continue to be punctual so as to become a preferred airline in the country.

Another passenger, Chief Christopher Alao Akala, the former governor of Oyo state said it is good for consumers to have alternatives which comes with flexibility of price. He noted that Med View is known for delivering good services and hoped that the standard will be maintained.

With the addition of Ilorin, Med view Airlines would be operating flights to Nigeria’s main cities namely, Abuja, Port Harcourt, Lagos, Yola, Enugu, Kano, Maiduguri and Kaduna.