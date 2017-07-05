Medview to Commence Operations in Ilorin July 10

MEDVIEW Airline will on July 10, 2017 commence flight operations to Ilorin, the Kwara capital.

In a statement, the airline said it will operate three flights a week , which are scheduled to link Ilorin with Abuja and Lagos.

According to the schedule released by the airline, the flight days are Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday with departure from Lagos to Ilorin at 7.40AM.

Departure from Ilorin to Abuja is 9.10am, while the return flight from Abuja to Ilorin is 15.50pm.

The flight is billed to depart Ilorin for Lagos at 17.30pm and arrive 18.20pm.

The schedule, according to the airline is designed to give passengers the opportunity to fly to and from Ilorin with Medview Airline from other destinations nationwide via Abuja and Lagos.

Medview Airline operates six flights daily to Abuja with connecting to Yola, Maiduguri, Kaduna and Kano.

The airline is at the forefront of the 2017 Umrah -Lesser Hajj airlift, operating flights from Lagos, Kano, Kaduna, Sokoto and Maiduguri.