Mentally Ill Patients are Highly Stigmatized in Nigeria- UITH Consultant

A Consultant with the Psychiatry Department of the University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH), Dr Alfred Makanjuola observed that Psychiatric patents in Nigeria are highly stigmatized.

Dr Makanjuola gave the observation on Tuesday at a Sensitization and Awareness Campaign on Drug Abuse by a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) Rebuilding Foundation at Excellence Hall ,Pipe line road, Tanke Area, Ilorin, Capital of kwara State.

Alfred who doubles as the head of Drug Rehabilitation Unity of the hospital, charged government to increase public enlightenment and sensitization programme on the dangers and effect of drug abuse in the society.

According to him “many drugs dependent people in the society don’t want to come to town seek for help because they are afraid of stigmatization “

In his lecture, the representative of the Kwara State Command of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr Friday Oluwi informed that drug abuse is a global issue that need urgent attention.

Oluwi said taking drugs without a prescription by a qualified medical practitioner is drug abuse.

The NDLEA mentioned that drug abuse causes irritability, restlessness, madness, low performance in schools, increased aggressiveness and lost of weight .

He mentioned that many cases of drug abuse among youth have been reported to the office of the NDLEA by their parents.

He added they the agency has partnered with relevant organizations and agencies in the State to adequately sensitize the people on dangers associated with drug abuse and other related issues in Kwara State.

In his opening remark, the Project Co-ordinaror, Rebuilding Foundation, Mr Gbenga Adekeye disclosed that the programme is to sensitize the entire people of the state on the negative effects of drug abuse to the lives and the society.

He said “recently when I visited some Secondary schools, I discovered that even students in the Secondary School are now involving in drug abuse which is not good for our society .

“If this continues, it will have so many bad implications on the lives of the incoming generation, the nation economy and other aspects.

“This is the season why our foundation is taking the bull by the horns by coming up with the idea of lecture and seminars to enlighten the youth and achool’s children in the challenges of drug abuse and implications”.

Adekeye, however called on parents and guardians to continue to educate their children and wards in the dangers associated with drug abuse .

The representative of the Kwara State Government, Elder Ayobola Samuel thanked the organiser for considering the idea of the enlightenment programme.

Also, the Director, National Agency for Food Drug and administration Control(NAFDAC),Mrs Rose Ajayi attributed most of the moral decadence in the society to the influence of drug abuse.

She said NAFDAC is saddled with the responsibility of monitoring and regulating of drugs importation in the country.

The Director submitted that regular enlightenment programmes are necessary if government and other relevant stakeholders are serious about war against drug abuse control and managent.

The event was in attendance members of the Nigeria Youth Service Corps (NYSC),students from Secondary schools, youth organisations, parents,Clerics among other people.