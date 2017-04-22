Mike Omotosho Foundation Partners INEC on Voters’ Education

Posted on Apr 19 2017
AS the Independent National Electoral Commission ‎(INEC‎) is preparing to commence continuous voter registration exercise, the Mike Omotosho Foundation yesterday started a campaign to sensitise people in Kwara State on the need to partake in the exercise.

‎Speaking at the flag off ceremony of the programme in Ilorin, the convener, Dr Mike Omotosho, who was represented by his special assistant, Mr. Charles Olufemi Afolayan, said the programme was aimed at sensitising people to perform their civic responsibilities so as not to be disenfranchised during elections.

“We must commend INEC‎ for its efforts in the ongoing exercise.
We believe that this will give opportunity to those who were unable to participate in the last election, most especially the youths and women, to have a say in subsequent elections,” he said.

