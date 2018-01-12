Mob Attack Soldier Over Alleged Love Advances Towards Married Woman

AN irate mob attacked a yet to be identified soldier over his alleged advances towards a married woman in Gadumo area of Lokoja, Kogi state capital.

It was gathered from the DAILY TRUST that the incident occurred in the evening of Tuesday close to the Master Energy filling station in Gadumo community.

A witness who owns a shop in the vicinity said the soldier who reportedly came to the area from Lagos few days ago was said to have been making advances on a married woman in the community.

It was further learnt that the woman in question turned down the soldier, informing him that she was already married.

The witness said the soldier persisted, which made the woman to report to her husband.

It was learnt that the woman’s husband confronted the soldier and an altercation ensued in the process.

Our correspondent learnt that angry mob upon learning about the incident mobilised themselves and joined hands with the man in fighting the soldier.

The witness said the soldier was beaten black and blue before he was rescued and taken away by some of his colleagues.

When contacted, Spokesman of the Kogi Police Command, Mr Williams Aya said the incident was not reported to the command.

He however said the DPO in charge of C Division (where the incident occurred) confirmed he learnt about an incident in the area and that when he got there, he was told the soldier in question has been taken away by men of the Army.

He said people of the area were not willing to volunteer information to the DPO and his men when they visited the area.

Aya however said that the situation in the area is now under control and the people are going about their normal activities.