Mobile Clinic Commences 2017 Project in 6 Kwara Communities

Posted on Jan 24 2017 - 3:06pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
148
Related

Kogi Assembly Threatens Legal Action Against Leadership Newspaper

Nigeria Police Force, Police Force, Nigeria

Police Arrest Fake ICPC Official in Ilorin

L-R: Minister of Information and Culture – Lai Mohammed; Minister of State Industry, Trade and Investment – Aisha Abubakar; H.E. Vice President Prof Yemi Osinbajo; Minister of Industry Trade and Investment -Dr. Okechukwu E. Enelamah; Kwara State Gov. Abdulfatah Ahmed; and Gov of Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu during the Media Launch of MSME Clinics at the State House, Abuja,

FG Launches Project to Boost MSMEs in Nigeria

Kwara Speaker, Rt, Hon. Ali Ahmad, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Kwara Assembly Wants Ban on Construction of Petrol Stations in Residential Areas

IFK, Infrastructure Development Fund (IF-K), Kwara State Government, Kwara State, Latest News from Kwara State, Ilorin

Kwara Govt Releases N2.1b To Contractors Handling Projects

THE Igbomina Mobile Clinic Initiative on Tuesday said it had commenced its 2017 project in six communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mr Oyin Zubair, the spokesperson of the initiative, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area.

NAN reports that the Mobile Clinic Initiative was inaugurated in July 2016 to serve over 2,000 communities in Kwara South Senatorial zone of the state.

The zone comprises seven Local Government Areas; Irepodun, Ifelodun, Isin, Oke-Ero, Ekiti, Oyun and Offa.

The Igbomina Community North America Foundation in collaboration with the Kwara State Ministry of Health is sponsoring the project.

Igbomina Mobile Clinic, Kwara State Government, Kwara State Government Logo, Kwara State, ilorin, kwsg, governor Ahmed, latest news in ilorin, latest news in kwara, schools' resumption, ebola outbreak, education in kwara, september 22, date of resumption, government of kwara state, logo of kwsg, Kwara State Government Logo

Representatives of Igbomina Mobile Clinic with Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed

Zubair listed the communities for the take-off of the initiative for the first quarter of 2017 as Ahun, Omugo, Ajegunle, Irabon, Owa-Kajola and Okeya as well as other neighbouring settlements.

He said that Ahun, Owa-Kajola and Irabon would serve as service centres with patients attendance scheduled for between 10 a.m and 3 p.m daily.

Zubair commended the state government supports for the initiative through the Malaria Control Unit of the State Ministry of Health.

He said that the initiative had scaled up the living standards of its target populace.

Zubair disclosed that the foundation’s medical crew had so far visited 24 communities and touched over 6,000 lives in the process.

‘’It is a non-discriminatory service to everybody including herdsmen living in remote towns and villages.

‘’The whole essence is to promote, facilitate access to quality and affordable healthcare delivery to the people, especially the under-privileged.

‘’We appreciate those who have supported us in any way, especially the role of the traditional rulers.

‘’But we need more to sustain this laudable project in improving the life expectancy of the people of the communities,’’ he said.

NAN

Leave A Response