Mobile Clinic Commences 2017 Project in 6 Kwara Communities

THE Igbomina Mobile Clinic Initiative on Tuesday said it had commenced its 2017 project in six communities in Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara.

Mr Oyin Zubair, the spokesperson of the initiative, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Government Area.

NAN reports that the Mobile Clinic Initiative was inaugurated in July 2016 to serve over 2,000 communities in Kwara South Senatorial zone of the state.

The zone comprises seven Local Government Areas; Irepodun, Ifelodun, Isin, Oke-Ero, Ekiti, Oyun and Offa.

The Igbomina Community North America Foundation in collaboration with the Kwara State Ministry of Health is sponsoring the project.

Zubair listed the communities for the take-off of the initiative for the first quarter of 2017 as Ahun, Omugo, Ajegunle, Irabon, Owa-Kajola and Okeya as well as other neighbouring settlements.

He said that Ahun, Owa-Kajola and Irabon would serve as service centres with patients attendance scheduled for between 10 a.m and 3 p.m daily.

Zubair commended the state government supports for the initiative through the Malaria Control Unit of the State Ministry of Health.

He said that the initiative had scaled up the living standards of its target populace.

Zubair disclosed that the foundation’s medical crew had so far visited 24 communities and touched over 6,000 lives in the process.

‘’It is a non-discriminatory service to everybody including herdsmen living in remote towns and villages.

‘’The whole essence is to promote, facilitate access to quality and affordable healthcare delivery to the people, especially the under-privileged.

‘’We appreciate those who have supported us in any way, especially the role of the traditional rulers.

‘’But we need more to sustain this laudable project in improving the life expectancy of the people of the communities,’’ he said.

