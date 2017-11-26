Monarch Cautions Youths on Drug Abuse

THE Emir of Okuta in Baruten local government area of Kwara, HRH Alhaji Idris Abubakar, has advised youths in the area to be law abiding and shun hard drugs.

Abubakar, who spoke to Newsmen in Okuta on Wednesday, said that drug addiction if unchecked could only lead to the production of irresponsible people.

“My advice is for parents to talk to their children and bring them up in a way that they can be better citizens”, he said.

The emir, who is the chairman of the Baruten traditional council also urged politicians to support youths especially those from poor families to further their education.

This, he said should not be in the area of giving out money, but ensuring that lives of individuals were improved by provision of infrastructural development and social investment programmes.

He also enjoined leaders to invest in the education of the youth by a way of awarding them scholarship.