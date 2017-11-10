Monarchs Implore KWSG To Enact Anti-Grazing Law

Posted on Nov 10 2017
THE traditional rulers in Kwara have appealed to the state government to enact anti-grazing law in the state.

The traditional rulers made the appeal in separate interviews with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Friday.

They said that the enactment of the law would drastically reduce persistent clashes between farmers and herdsmen in the state.

Alhaji Abdulwahab Adeyemi, Oba of Ilala Kingdom in Ifelodun Local Government Area, said there had been series of clashes in his community between herdsmen and farmers.

“Terrible things happen where farmers were wounded as a result of scuffles on their farms if they protest destruction of their farmlands by livestock.

“Ilala is predominantly an agrarian community but the sad thing is we can’t have bumper harvest this year.

“Most of our harvest had been destroyed and when you approach the herdsmen to pay compensation, they end up given you N5, 000 for destruction of farm produce worth N500, 000,” he said.

“But I believe that with proper laws in place, nobody will take laws into his hands,” he said.

He stated that if the anti-grazing law is put in place, they can agree to allocate land dedicated to serve as ranches, as long as pastoralists do not encroach on farmlands.

“The herdsmen are not our enemies and we can live amicably with proper laws in place,” he said.

Also speaking with NAN, Chief Onire Afolabi of Igbonla Kingdom in Irepodun Local Government Area of Kwara, said anti-grazing law was the best option to stop clashes between farmers and herdsmen.

According to him, if cattle are placed on ranches there will be no disturbance or cause for the destruction of farmlands by animals.

NAN

