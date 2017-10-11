More Household to Get Household Mosquito Nets Soon

KWARA state government has assured households that were not captured during the just concluded distribution of free Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLIN) in the state that provision has been made to reach out to them in their various homes.

Speaking with journalists in Ilorin on Sunday, the Demand and Creation Advisor of the Catholic Relief Services (CRS), Adaeze Aidenagbo, pledged that settlements uncovered during the exercise had been lined-listed and collated for further actions by the Kwara state government.

Aidenagbon explained that arraignment had been collectively made by the state and the donor agencies to map out a strategy on the need to consider those that were left out by using findings from the fields as a platform.

The CRS Demand and Creation Advisor also said that the process would help the Kwara state government in implementing other health programmes and upcoming post strategic behavioural change communication campaign.

Also speaking, the Technical Works Team Advisor of the CRS, Godson Kingsley said the program had recorded a resounding success, adding that the challenge encountered during the exercise was minimal and had been addressed accordingly, adding that there were no issues of leaving out communities in all the 15 local government areas under review.

Kingsley added that specific data and percentage covered would be made known to the public after the collation exercise had been concluded.

In his comment, the CRS Programme Manager in Kwara State, Dr Akinola Shonde expressed satisfaction over the smooth running of the programme in the state and gave assurance that every household left unattended to would be considered, adding that adequate arrangements have been made for the state government to fill the vacuum.

Shonde attributed the success recorder to the adequate planning made from the onset of the exercise which according to him included but not limited to the training of all personnel participated in the exercise.

Also in his comment, Mr Musa Zakari, a State Support Technical of CRS, said the exercise has been very fruitful, eventful and result oriented.

Zakari explained that the concern 15 local governments which include Asa, Baruten, Edu, Ekiti, Ifelodun, Irepodun, Ilorin East, Ilorin South, Ilorin West, Isin Kaiama, Moro, Oke-Ero, Offa and Patigi, are well covered.

In their separate comments, the community leaders of various local governments such as the Olofa of Offa, Owalobo of Obbo Ayegunle, and other traditional rulers from the three senatorial district of Kwara state lauded the programme and described the gesture as a step in a right direction.

