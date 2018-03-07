More Stations For Free TV to be Launched in Kwara Soon- Lai Mohammed

THE Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed says two additional stations of the digital switch over will be launched in Kwara state.

Alhaji Lai stated this while speaking with newsmen at the 60th anniversary and launch of one hundred million Naira school development appeal fund of the Oro Grammar School, Oro.

According to him, before the end of this year, the base stations would be established in Oro, Irepodun local government area and Lafiagi, in Edu local government area of the state as additions to the one recently launched in Ilorin, the state capital.

He said with the base stations, thirty to sixty channels can be watched free of charge.

Speaking on roads, the Minister said the federal executive council has approved Lokoja, Obajana, Kabba, Omu-Aran to Ilorin road project.

According to him, the contract for the project has been awarded to two companies and work had commenced on the project.

Alhaji Lai said if the project was completed, the journey from Ilorin to Abuja through Oro would be smooth and fast, adding that the rehabilitation of roads in Oro community and its environs would commence soon.

The Minister advised Nigerians to rededicate themselves to the development of their various communities.