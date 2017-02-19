Muslim Cleric Calls For Prayers For Buhari

Posted on Feb 19 2017
The Chief lmam of lmale, llorin, Alhaji Abdullahi AbdulHammed, has urged Nigerians to intensify prayers for the quick recovery and safe return of President Muhammadu Buhari instead of wishing him dead. AbdulHammed, a former lslamic Studies lecturer at the Kwara College of Education, llorin, gave the advice in an interview with journalists on Saturday in Ilorin.

He condemned insinuations from some Nigerians that Buhari would not return to the country alive, urging such people to desist from what he described as sinful talks. “The medical trip of the president is normal. Being a septuagenarian demands a regular medical check-up,” he said.

He recommended that prayers be offered continually for the nation’s leaders, regardless of their religion, tribe, language and culture.

He prayed for the quick recovery and safe return of the president to enable him continue his good intention to bring about the total transformation of the country.

AbdulHammeed particularly praised Buhari’s fight against corruption since his assumption of office, praying God for its logical conclusion.

“The nation is endowed with all potentials to be great, but corruption, which has reached an alarming stage, is retarding the progress of the country in all sectors of the nation’s economy,” he regretted.

He appealed to Nigerians to shun destructive tendencies capable of retarding the progress of the nation.

