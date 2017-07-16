N-Power Beneficiaries Demand 300 Hectares For Farming in Kwara

THE beneficiaries of the N-Power programme in Kwara State have requested the Federal Government to provide a minimum of 100 hectares of farm land with good irrigation system in each of the three senatorial districts of Kwara State before the beginning of planting season in 2018, for members of the three pioneer clusters of the N-Power graduates and Cluster Youths in Agriculture in the state.

The call was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of its first meeting in Ilorin, where the N-Power Graduates and Cluster Youths in Agriculture also asked for an intervention loan from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) for their operations.

The loan, according to the communiqué signed by the coordinators of the group, Kehinde Omodoyin and Israel A is expected to include agro-processing and marketing and to enjoy special lower interest rates not exceeding six percent per annum.

