NAPS Praises Kwara’s Vocational Centre

THE National Association of Polytechnic Students (NAPS) has called on state governments to replicate the International Vocational Centre established by the Kwara State government in Ajase-Ipo as means of diversifying the Nigerian economy.

Addressing reporters in Ilorin, the NAPS National President, Adeyeye Olugbenga, said members of the association had visited the Ajas-Ipo vocational centre and were convinced that such centres when replicated across Nigeria would end the problem of unemployment in “terms of self-reliance, advancement in creativity and technological development.”

Olugbenga said: “NAPS being an umbrella that comprises of polytechnics, monotechnics, colleges of technology and technical institutions, and having intensified advocacy for the development of Technical and Vocational Education in Nigeria, aside the campaign for the abolition of HND /B.Sc dichotomy, became attracted by the historic feat recently achieved by Kwara State government by the creation of international Vocational, training and entrepreneurship college (IVTEC), Ajase – ipo.

“While commending the government of Kwara State and congratulating the entire people of the state for the outstanding initiatives, we use this medium to encourage our fellow youths to embrace and explore the multi – faceted opportunities.”

