Nasarawa : 20 NYSC Members Get Extension of Service For Alleged Misconduct

THE National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), in Nasarawa State, says 20 corps members are to have an extension of service due to alleged misconduct during the service year.

The state Coordinator, 2017 Batch B Stream 11, Mrs Zainab Isah, disclosed this on Thursday at the passing out parade in Lafia Local Government Area.

She said the affected corps members committed various offences bordering on misconduct during the service year.

Isah said the punishment meted out was based on the gravity of their offences according to the by-law of the scheme.

“We have 20 corps members that have disciplinary cases.

“`Some of them missed one allowance or the other because they were not around.

“Some traveled without permission or they traveled with permission but extended their stay without informing the officers,’’ she said.

She also explained that the allowances they missed would be given to them during their extension of service.

According to her, some got two weeks extension, some three weeks, while others got longer due to the gravity of their offences.

It depends on the misconduct and what the NYSC by-law stipulates as punishment,” she said.

Isah explained that the decision to extend the service year of erring corps members was the recommendation of the State NYSC Disciplinary Committee which will serve as a deterrent to others.

According to her, 1,957 corps members successfully completed their service year and have been issued certificates.

She commended the corps members for their patriotism and perseverance during the year.

She, however, advised them to be self-reliant and employers of labour rather than wait for white collar jobs.

“You should go ahead with what we taught you in camp, just continue with those training and I am sure those training will see you in no distance time,” she said.

She thanked the state government for its support to the scheme and urged for its sustenance especially in the area of engagement of corps members with significant positive impact in the area of their primary assignments.

According to her, five corps members distinguished themselves based on the contributions they made in their places of assignments.

“They did exceptionally well but we are yet to submit the list to the state government because the NYSC governing board is yet to hold a meeting on it,”she said.

NAN