Nasarawa College of Agriculture Matriculates 454 Students

Posted on Jan 27 2017
THE Nasarawa State College of Agriculture, Lafia, on Thursday, matriculated 454 students into its various programmes for the 2016/ 2017 academic session.

The Provost of the College, Dr. Mohammed Salihu, in his speech, explained that 220 of the new students were being matriculated into National Diploma (ND) courses, while 234 were for Higher National Diploma (HND) Programmes.

According to the provost, the institution currently runs three schools – Agricultural Extension and Home Economics, Agricultural Engineering Technology and School of Agriculture.

He said that the college was focused on promoting the production of skilled technical and professional middle and higher level manpower for the development and sustenance of agriculture in Nigeria

Salihu, who congratulated the new students, challenged them to shun social vices capable of jeopardising their academic pursuit.

“Consider the matriculation oath as a potent instrument of social control. You must develop self-discipline and resistance against any temptation to indulge in vices like cultism, examination misconduct, drug abuse amongst others,” he said.

He added that the college would not condone such acts and would never spare anyone found wanting.

Salihu encouraged the students to take their academics seriously to justify the confidence that secured the admission for them.

“Hardwork, dedication to scholarship, respect for constituted authority and shunning of all vices are necessary, if success is your goal.

“On our part, we assure you that your stay at the college will be worthwhile; we are not prepared to compromise standards,” he said.

He commended the workers over their commitment to duties in spite of the numerous constraints, hinting that management was working toward improving the situation.

NAN

