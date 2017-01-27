Nasarawa Govt. Earmarks N1.5bn For Infrastructure in Primary, Junior Schools

THE Nasarawa Government said it earmarked over N1.595 billion for the provision of infrastructure in primary and junior schools in the state in 2017.

Alhaji Yakubu Ahmed-Ubangari, the acting Chairman, Nasarawa State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lafia on Wednesday.

Ahmed-Ubangari said the board’s projection for recurrent expenditure in 2017 was N402.6 million, while its capital expenditure stood at over N1.595 billion.

He said the amount for capital expenditure would boost education in the state and provide adequate infrastructure in public primary and junior schools.

He added that the fund was to provide better teaching and learning environment for teachers and pupils.

“We are all aware that Gov. Tanko Al-Makura has great passion for the education sector that is why he continues to invest much in the sector in order to create an enabling environment for learning and teaching.

“It is for this reason that the governor paid N4.3 billion counterpart funding to access funds from accredited partners for the education sector.

“We have prepared action plan for all the schools under our control for the 2017 fiscal year which includes renovation of schools, provision of furniture, instructional materials and capacity building workshop for staff, among others.

“The aim of the action plan is to guide us to carry out all necessary repairs in schools under our control in the interest of our children education and for the overall development of the country.”

The chairman said that the state had been rated the best performing state in the implementation of Universal Basic Education Projects by the Universal Basic Education Commission.

He noted that the board would embark on physical monitoring of infrastructure in public primary schools and to identify the level of dilapidation in schools to take necessary action.

He called on primary school authorities, particularly school management committees to maintain and protect facilities in their schools.

He restated the commitment of the board to improve on the standard of education in the state.

NAN