Nasarawa Govt. Earmarks N28.4 bn For Roads, Bridges in 2018

27
NASARAWA State Government says it earmarked the sum of N28.42 billion in the 2018 budget, for the construction of rural and urban roads, culverts and bridges across the state.

Mr Ayuba Ayenajeh, state Commissioner for Finance and Economic Planning, stated this while giving a breakdown of the budget proposal to newsmen on Tuesday in Lafia.

He said the focus of the 2018 budget was the completion of all infrastructural projects initiated by the present administration in the interest of the people.

The budget was christened “Budget of Sustainable Development.”

Ayenajeh said the sum of N10 billion was earmarked for the completion of the Kwandere-Keffi Road, “a project that will shorten the travel time from Lafia to Keffi by almost one hour.”

Map of Nasarawa State, Al-Makura, Alhaji Al-Makura of Nassarawa State, Nassarawa State, News from Nassarawa State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

He said that N11.46 billion was marked for the construction of intercity roads such as Gitata-Panda-Garaku-Mararaba; Keffi-Kokona junction-Agwada-Udege; as well as Doma-Agbashi-Akpata-Akpanaja-Benue border Roads.

Others include: Tudun Wada-new Karshi Road; Kadarko-Giza-Keana Road; Agaza-Agwatashi; Obi-Assakio and Awe-Tunga Roads.

Also to be constructed are Adudu-Azara-Wuse-Plateau border Road, Toto- Umaisha and Doma-Akpatta-Rukubi Road.

Ayenajeh said the construction of township roads in Obi, Karu, Keana, Toto, Garaku, Keffi Akwanga, Wamba and Doma would gulp the sum of N500 million.

According to him, the development of the second phase of the Lafia Township Road would take N3.96 billion, while the construction of the first phase of the Lafia bye-pass was earmarked for two billion naira.

He said that the sum of N500 million has been earmarked for the construction of culverts and bridges across the state.

The commissioner said that N45.2 billion representing 36. 8 per cent of the budget was earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while capital expenditure would take N71.06 billion representing 57.8 per cent of the budget sum.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Gov. Umaru Al-Makura, had on Nov. 29, presented a budget proposal of N122.8 billion before the state assembly for the 2018 fiscal year.

NAN

