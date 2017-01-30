Nasarawa Govt to Revitalise 65 Public Healthcare Centres

THE Nasarawa State Government says it will revitalise 65 Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs) across the state to ensure effective and quality healthcare service at the grassroots.

Dr Mohammed Usman-Adis, Executive Chairman, the state Primary Healthcare Development Agency, made this known on Monday while defending the agency’s 2017 budget before the state House of Assembly Committee on Health.

Usman-Adis said that the agency organised workshops for its workers in 2016 on how to tackle emerging challenges in the areas of immunisation, nutrition, family planning and ante-natal services.

“We have also developed a blue print to be implemented by all the state Primary Healthcare Centres across the state.

“This is aimed at boosting healthcare service delivery at the grassroots in line with the global best practices.

“The agency will continue to give attention to routine immunisation and other health programmes in the state with a view to protecting our children and other citizens against deadly diseases.

“This has become necessary because some of our health facilities have been affected by communal crisis in the state, hence the need for the government to revitalise 65 PHCs across the state,” he said.

Usman-Adis said that the agency had also developed a new framework tagged: “Nasarawa State Local Government Health Development Plan 2017”.

“It spells out clearly the line of activities from January to December, 2017 for the benefit of people of the state and other Nigerians.

“Nasarawa State Local Government Health Development Plan 2017 will be strictly implemented by various health departments in 13 local government areas and 18 development areas of the state,” he said.

Usman-Adis commended Gov. Tanko Al-Makura for initiating good health policies and programmes that have direct impact on lives of people in the state.

Responding, Mr Mohammed Okpede (PDP-Doma North), the Chairman, House Committee on Health, said that the committee would continue to partner with the state government to ensure quality healthcare service.

He said that there was need for the assembly and state government to collaborate to boost the health and wellbeing of people for the overall development of the country.

NAN

