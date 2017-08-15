Nasarawa State Govt Begins Payment of N10,000 Bursary to Students

NASARAWA State Government has started the disbursement of bursary of N10, 000 to indigent students in various higher institutions in the state.

Alhaji Suleiman Abdulraham-Suleiman, the Executive Secretary of the state’s Scholarship Board made this known at the venue of the disbursement of the allowances to some students in Nasarawa State University, Keffi.

He said that the exercise was being carried with the N100million out of the N294 million earmarked by the board for the 2015 bursary disbursement.

The executive secretary explained that the bursary would help in easing parents’ financial burden and improve the standard of education in the state.

“The entire programme is for the indigent students of the state studying in various institutions of higher learning across the country and the payment will be in batches.

“Now, we are starting with Batch `A’ compromising students from the state University, Keffi, Federal Polytechnic, Nasarawa, School of Health, Keffi and we will move to College of Education, Akwanga, College of Agriculture, Lafia and the Polytechnic, Lafia among others.

“I want to appeal to students who fall in Batch B and C to be more patient as funds would be released to cater for their educational needs,” he said.

The Executive Secretary advised the beneficiaries of the bursary to make good use of it and justify government’s huge investment in education.

Some beneficiaries, who spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) commended Gov.Tanko Al-makura for the bursary and called for its sustenance.

Gloria Sarduna and Albert Osanyi said that the scholarship would help them in their academic pursuits.

NAN