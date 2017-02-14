National Assembly Won’t Legislate Against Any Religion, Says Saraki

SENATE President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, has assured Nigerians that the Senate will not pass any law against the fundamental rights or freedom of religious practice of Nigerians.

Dr. Saraki who stated this in Ilorin at the close of 31st National Qur’an reading competition at the weekend enjoined all religious leaders in the country to use the word of God to spread love, unity and peace stressing that “we should tolerate and have harmonious relationship and understanding among ourselves.”

He urged Nigerians to pray for quick recovery of President Muhammad Buhari in order to continue to pilot the affairs of the nation.

Kwara State Governor, Abdulfatah Ahmed said the use of religion to perpetuate acts of violence was unfortunate given the emphasis placed on peace and justice by Christianity and Islam. He stated that it was the responsibility of all Nigerians to resist, through peaceful means, those who are bent on misrepresenting religion and fomenting conflict in its name.

According to him, “as a government focused on sustaining peaceful co-existence, we will continue to ensure peace and harmonious relations based on the principles of justice, fairness and equity”.

The governor said he remained committed to equitable distribution of infrastructure, socio-economic programmes adding that no community in the state will be excluded from the benefits of prosperity on account of their religious or political inclinations.

Earlier, the Sultan of Sokoto and President-General, Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs ( SCIA ), Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, who described religion as a personal matter, hailed the court of appeal’s verdict on the right of female Muslims to wear hijab in Lagos State.

He urged Muslims to always employ legal means in asking for their rights.

“As Muslims, we do not intend to dominate anyone, but what we demand is the freedom to practice our religion. Religion is a personal matter. We should preach peace, stability and peaceful co-existence no matter what religion we profess,” he stated.

He also charged Nigerian leaders to be united in addressing common issues of poverty, unemployment and insurgency.