National Division One and Two Leagues to Hold in Ilorin

Twelve teams have signified their intention to participate in the delayed National Division One Basketball Championship, the Basketball League Management Committee said on Thursday.

The BLMC Coordinator, Ajibarede Bello, disclosed in a statement also that 10 teams have equally indicated interest in taking part in the Division Two Championship.

“ At the close of the deadline for teams’ registration on Wednesday, those are the ones we have. By this, they have also registered for the 2017 Nigeria Basketball Federation (NBBF) Divisions One and Two Leagues,’’ he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the two league competitions will hold at the Sports Hall of the Kwara Sports Complex in Ilorin from March 10 to March 21.

Bello added that the 12 Division One teams would play in the Conference format of Atlantic and Savannah.

“The top two teams in each Conference will earn promotion to the Kwese Premier League.

“Also, the Division Two championship will run concurrently at the same venue,’’ he said.

Bello said participating teams are expected to arrive in Ilorin on March 10, with the Technical Meeting which precedes the competition holding on March 11.

The tournament’s matches will run from March 12 to March 20, while departure is slated for March 21.

NAN