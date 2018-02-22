Naval, Police Officers Wounded as Communities Clash in Kwara

Three policemen and a naval officer were wounded on Wednesday as a result of the ongoing boundary dispute between Offa and Ijagbo communities in Kwara State.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Ajayi Okasanmi, told journalists that the wounded security officers have since been treated and discharged.

According to the police spokesperson, no life was lost in the attack.

Explaining the how the dispute started, Okasanmi said both communities have been in the boundary dispute for many years.

This existing feud he revealed snowballed into crisis on Wednesday when some youths from Ijagbo started firing gunshots during a truce meeting called by the Chairmen of both Oyun and Offa local governments.

Policemen Okasanmi said further have been drafted to restore normalcy to the two communities with arrests made while those found guilty he promised, will be dealt with according to law.

Source