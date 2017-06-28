NDF Executive Pledges to Develop Darts as a Sport

Posted on Jun 28 2017
THE Vice President of the Nigeria Darts Federation (NDF) ‎, Alhaji Amuda Alabi, says the new executive will work assiduously to ensure the development of Darts as a sport in the country.

Alabi stated this on Tuesday in Ilorin while receiving ‎Kwara State Darts players and coaches that paid him courtesy visit.

The NDF Vice President said the new executive would map out strategies to strengthen the game in the country and pledged to assist the athletes to excel in their career.

Alabi, therefore, called on wealthy individuals and corporate bodies to contribute their quota to the development of sports through sponsorship of championship.

The NDF vice president‎, who explained that government alone, cannot shoulder the responsibility of developing sports, charged the players to strive to improve their performance on daily basis.

Dart Game, Dart International games, 2015 inauguration championship athletics, National School Sport Festival, NSSF, Athletics, North Central Athletics, Sport writers Association games, Kwara state media sports, Kwara state media games 2014, SWAN, journalist games, kwara journalist games , Kwara under 13, Kwara U-13

He promised to use his experience to attract competitions and sponsors for the game in the State and at the National Level.

Alabi commended the athletes for their commitment and dedication, urging them not to relent in flying the flag of the state.

Speaking on behalf of the athletes, Ope Omole thanked God for the success of the election and urged him to use his experience to attract competitions and sponsorship to the game.

Omole, who later presented souvenir to the vice president, and pledged that the athletes would make the state proud.

