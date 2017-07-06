NDLEA Commends Kwara Drug Abuse Control Committee on State-wide Campaign

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has commended the Kwara State Drug Abuse Control Committee (KSDACC) for its campaign against drug abuse, particularly among secondary school students in the State.

The Kwara State Commander of NDLEA, Barr. Ona Ogilegwu gave the commendation during an event on Tuesday to mark the 2017 International Day against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking. This year’s theme is “Listen First – Listening to Children and Youth Is the First Step to Help Them Grow Healthy and Safe.’’

Ogilegwu said that making information about drugs available to the people remains the only way to prevent fatal consequences associated with drug abuse and misuse.

He further noted that the partnership of the Agency with the State is yielding results which he maintained will be sustained.

The Commander enjoined people who use Drugs (PWUD) to visit the NDLEA office for counselling and rehabilitation where necessary.

He, therefore called on all stakeholders and media to partner with the Agency in order to reach out to more members of the public in sensitizing about the dangers of drug abuse and the need to avoid illicit drug trafficking.

In his address, the Governor of Kwara State, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, who was represented at the event by the Commissioner for Health, Dr Atolagbe Alege noted that the ills of drug abuse and drug trafficking is devastating and called for a concerted effort to reverse the trend.

The governor assured that the State government will not relent in its efforts at tackling the menace of drug abuse and illicit drug trafficking in the State.

He pledged the government’s continued partnership with the NDLEA in its drive to reduce the incidences of drug abuse occasioned by inadequate information on drugs and its negative effects on users when abused.