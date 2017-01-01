NDLEA Seizes 7,550.8kg Cannabis in Kogi

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) in Kogi has arrested 234 suspects, including 10 females, for drug-related offences between January and December 2016.

Alhaji Idris Bello, the agency’s Commander in the state, gave the statistics in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja on Friday.

Bello also disclosed that the agency seized 7,550.844 kilogrammes of Cannabis sativa (Indian hemp) and other psychotropic substances during the period under review.

According to him, 3,425.600 kilogrammes of seizures were made in September 2016 alone.

Bello said that eight different vehicles used in transporting the illicit drugs were impounded while 20 persons were sentenced to various prison terms for drug related offences during the period.

He said that 30 cases were presently pending in courts at various levels of trial while 140 drug users, arrested within the period in focus, were counselled.

According to Bello, the command also destroyed an acre of cannabis sativa plantation in Adogo, Ajaokuta Local Government Area, during the period.

He stated that the NDLEA raided “black spots and drug haven” in Lokoja metropolis and dislodged some notorious cannabis smoking joints in Idah and Igalamela-Odolu areas of the state.

He added that the command also collaborated with Kogi Government, some Federal Government agencies like the ICPC, FRSC, NYSC and many NGOs on drug abuse awareness and sensitisation programme.

Besides, he stated that the agency conducted drug screening tests for Dangote truck drivers during the period.

Bello described Kogi as a drug-transit state in view of its geographical location.

According to him, traffickers often invented more ingenious and sophisticated means of concealing their wares but the command had foiled the best of their efforts.

He commended the efforts of sister security agencies in the state for their assistance and cooperation with the NDLEA in suspects transfer, intelligence sharing and raid operations.

The commander furrher commended Gov. Yahaya Bello for his support and what he described as genuine will to rid the state of drug menace.

He said the governor had assisted through inclusion of the NDLEA in the state Security Council and the donation of two operational vehicles.

However, the commander appealed to the governor to further assist the command with the establishment of a Rehabilitation Centre for drug addicts.

He said: “Right now, the command has over 15 tons of hard drugs being considered for public destruction.”

Bello, who described 2016 as “operationally successful year” for the command, also commended the media for “exceptional and wonderful coverage and creation of necessary awareness”.

He also stated that the fight against drug abuse and trafficking in Kogi was collective.

NAN