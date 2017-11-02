NDLEA Vows to Clamp Down on Drug Traffickers in Kwara

To ensure a violence-free poll in the 18 local government elections in Kwara State on November 18, the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, yesterday, vowed to clamp down and prosecute those dealing in production, sales and abuse of hard drugs in the state.

The agency particularly warned members of Nigerian Association of Patent and Proprietary Medicine Dealers, NAPMED, in the state against the production of drugs containing codeine and hard substances under the guise of producing cough syrups.

Commandant, Kwara State NDLEA, Mr. One Ogilegwu, handed down the warning at the anti-drug seminar, tagged I Am a Stakeholder in Drug Abuse and Control, organised by the Kwara State command of the NDLEA in Ilorin.

In his address NAPMED President, Alhaji Wahab Ajibola, said the association was committed to reduce drug demand among abusers.

The Commissioner for Health, Alhaji Atolagbe Alege, said stakeholders should see the fight against drug abuse as the responsibility that must be shouldered by the society.