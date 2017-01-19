New Rector Tasks Staff to be Punctual, Dedicated to Duty

THE new Rector of the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Dr Lateef Ademola Olatunji, has called on both academic and non academic staff of the institution to be punctual and dedicated to duty.

The Rector made the call on Tuesday in Offa during his maiden meeting with the members of staff of the polytechnic.

He commended the staff for maintaining peace and tranquillity during the waiting period when Dr (Mrs) Ayodele Olaosebikan acted as Rector.

“Punctuality and promptness in work place remain essential ingredients for the growth of an organisation.

“Let us imbibe the virtue of early to work and be committed to our schedule of duties, religiously.

“Those who are in academic must teach well and must not skip lectures or change their lecture time,” the Rector said.

Olatunji also advised non teaching staff to always be at their desk by 8 a.m and deliver quality service.

‘’Absenteeism, lateness to work, loitering, idleness and nonchalant attitude will no longer be tolerated.

He further appealed to all and sundry to join hands with him to move the polytechnic to greater height, adding; “together we stand, divided we fail.”

The rector also urged members of staff to put their differences behind and join him to build a better Federal Polytechnic.

“As we all know, no man is an Island, I will need all of you to cooperate, rub minds together and work diligently to take the polytechnic to the zenith of academic excellence.”

He said that peaceful coexistence; mutual understanding, tolerance and love among members of the staff were key ingredients to the development of any organisation.“I promise to create a more conducive teaching and learning environment for staff and students, staff and students’ welfare.

“All these by the grace of God will not be lacking. I promise to keep the communication line open and listen to everyone’s idea and suggestions.”

He called on the staff not to be mere passengers in the new dispensation, adding; “we must all be ready to contribute our quota to make the institution greater.”

“Now than ever before, nothing must take the place of academic excellence in our scheme of things.

“The concern of every educational institution is to raise a new generation of leaders for the nation.“Nigeria is going through a critical period it never dreamt of, institutions must therefore come to the rescue and save the nation from economic drought.”

Earlier in her remarks, the Deputy Rector, Dr Ayodeji Olaosebikan, congratulated the new Rector on his appointment.

Olaosebikan, who acted as rector for 11 months, advised Olatunji to be patient and vigilant to enable him accomplish his assignment.

“You are aware that, it is easier to manipulate machines than to handle human beings, man is complex.

“Keep the number one rule of good leadership,manage yourself; you cannot manage others if you do not manage yourself effectively,” Olaosebikan said.

The deputy rector also advised the new rector to avoid sentiments and take only actions that he could defend ‘’anywhere, any day and any time.’’

“Please shun hostility, extortion, partisan politics, discrimination along ethnic, gender and religious divides, we all need each other.

Let’s learn from South Koreans who shuns the three societal cancers.

“Today, South Korean stands very tall among comity of industrialised nations globally.”

