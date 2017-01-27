NGO Offers Free Health Screening, Treat 3,000 People in Kogi

FUTURE Assured, an NGO founded by Mrs Aisha Buhari, in collaboration with the office of the wife of Kogi governor, would offer free health screening and treatment to no fewer than 3,000 people in Kogi.

Buhari, who was represented by the wife of Nasarawa State Governor, Mrs Mero Almakura, made the statement on Friday at one-day free health screening organized for residents of Lokoja.

She said that the target was to offer free health screening and treatment for over 3,000 women and children in Kogi.

“It is hoped that this gesture will contribute to improving the health of the people of Kogi and also serve as reminder for them to regularly go for medical checkup.

“It is my good pleasure to join my voice with the people of Kogi state to wish the governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, a happy one year anniversary in office,” she said.

Mrs Buhari said that eight to nine states, one from each of the six geopolitical zones had already benefitted from the free health screening, adding that more states would benefit.

In her remarks, the wife of Kogi Governor, Mrs Rashida Bello, expressed appreciation to the wife of the President for the gesture which she said, was geared towards improving the health and well being of Nigerians.

“This free health screening has been packaged for the people of Kogi State, to mark the one year anniversary of Gov. Yahaya Bello’s administration.

“I urge the people of the state to take advantage of the programme to address their health challenges,’’ she said.

The coordinator of the programme, Dr Mohammad Kamal, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the free health screening would include diabetes screening, deworming, blood pressure, eye screening, breast and cervical examinations.

He said the target was to screen and treat 3,000 adults and 1,000 children,

“Apart from this opportunity, we encourage people to go for regular medical checkup to know their health status,” Kamal said.

One of the beneficiaries, Mrs Mariam Usman, thanked wife of the President and the wife of the governor for the initiative.

“The officials screened my sight and I was given a pair of glasses to correct my vision,’’ she said.

NAN