NGO Offers Free Medical Service to 4000 People in Kwara

ABOUT 4000 people were treated for different ailments during a five-day free medical services which ended on Friday in Offa, Kwara State, the News Agency of Nigeria reports.

NAN reports that the programme was sponsored by Offa Descendants Union of North America (ODUNA) in collaboration with Community Dentistry On Wheels Inc, USA and University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital (UITH).

The association’s President, Dr Adegboyega Abdulkadir, told NAN that the beneficiaries received free diagnosis,

treatment and drugs for ailments such as hypertension, diabetes, eye and teeth ailments and other children-related diseases.

Abdulkadir, neonatologist and Fellow of America Academy of Paediatricians, said some beneficiaries with extreme medical cases were referred to UITH for further treatment with the full backing of the association.

He disclosed that five of such beneficiaries were already on admission at the hospital.

Abdulkadir said that 34 eye cataract surgeries and 20 general surgeries were conducted, while over 400 eye glasses were distributed to deserving beneficiaries during the weeklong programme.

He said that the programme, tagged: ODUNA Medical Mission, was the second in the series and was geared towards improving the life expectancy of the people of the community.

“Through an in-depth analysis of the medical background of the community, we discover that something urgent needed to be done to improve the general health condition of our people.

“There is an urgent need to save them from dying from simple and preventable deaths.

“We have received numerous support, both locally and internationally, especially in the provision of essential and quality drugs and even volunteers for the programme.

“This has greatly helped the programme to grow and live up to its expectation and the targeted populace, “he said.

Abdulkadir expressed the association’s desire to partner with benevolent individuals and other humanitarian bodies towards ensuring the continuity of the programme.

In her remark, Mrs Wosilat McCarthy, Secretary, Offa Descendants Union (ODU), praised the association for its foresight and urged it to sustain the tempo.

She charged other wealthy individuals and groups to emulate the association’s gesture by contributing their quota to the growth, progress and development of the community.

Mr Taiye Olaniyan, Chairman, Nigeria Red Cross Society, Abuja chapter, described the initiative as “a formidable service to humanity which must be supported and nurtured in safe-guiding the health of the people”.

Mrs Peju Babablola, President, Offa Unity Lion Club, said the club’s involvement was informed by the desire to promote access to quality and affordable healthcare to the people of the community.

Mrs Azeezat Abioye, a beneficiary, lauded the organisers for being sensitive to the medical needs of the people of the community.

(NAN)