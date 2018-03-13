Nig Professional Football League Hots up as Lobi FC of Benue Goes Top

LOBI Stars moved to the summit of the Nigeria Professional Football League after edging out hard-fighting Katsina United 1-0 in their match day 12 fixture at the Aper Aku Stadium, Completesportsnigeria.com reports.

Veteran forward David Tyavkase scored the winner for Solomon Ogbeide’s men, his first of the campaign, in the 69th minute of the keenly contested encounter.

The Makurdi club now sit at the top of the standings with 23 points.

In Damaturu, hosts Yobe Desert Stars put an end to Kano Pillars’ eight-game unbeaten run, handing the Sai Masu Gida a 2-0 defeat.

Yobe Desert Stars are yet to concede a goal at home in the NPFL this season and the game marks the second time Kano Pillars forward Junior Lokosa who is top scorer in the league with 10 goals failed to register a goal this season.

Kano Pillars defender Joel Djondang scored an own goal in the 24th minute, while Abdulmalik Mohammad made the points safe with the second goal 19 minutes from time.

At the Nnamdi Azikwe Stadium, Enugu Rangers defeated eastern rivals Enyimba 1-0 courtesy of a Bright Silas’ fifth minute strike.

The hosts suffered a setback in the 31st minute when goalkeeper Femi Thomas who once represented Enyimba sustained an injury and was replaced by Ghanaian Nana Bonsu.

The other Oriental derby in Nnewi between FC IfeanyiUbah and Abia Warriors ended in a 1-1 draw.

The home team started on a bright note when captain Patrick Ikeokwu finished off a beautiful team move in the fifth minute.

Samson Obi equalised for Abia Warriors in the 66th minute following a mix-up in the IfeanyiUbah defence. Hosts IfeanyiUbah missed a late penalty that would have given them all three points.

Champions Plateau United went down to a 1-0 defeat against Niger Tornadoes at the Bako Kontagora Stadium, Minna.

In another match day 12 fixture, MFM thrashed Heartland 3-0 at the Agege Stadium.

Stanley Okorom, Chuka Nwaga and Tchato Gichard were all target for the Olukoya Boys.

Wikki Tourists recorded the joint-biggest win of the day, trouncing Rivers United 3-0 at the New Jos Stadium.

A hat-trick by Nafiu Kabuga gave the hosts the win against the Port Harcourt club.

Kwara United and El-Kanemi battled to a 1-1 draw at the Kwara Sports Complex.

Anthony Dasouza gave the visitors the lead nine minutes before the break, while Anayor equalised for Kwara United in the 54rd minute.

Go Round secured a narrow 1-0 win against Sunshine Stars in Omoku with Okon Otop scoring the winning goal in the 34th minute.

MATCHDAY 12 RESULTS

Lobi 1-0 Katsina United

Wikki 3-0 Rivers United

FCIU 1-1 Abia Warriors

Kwara United 1-1 El-Kanemi

Tornadoes 1-0 Plateau United

Yobe Stars 2-0 Kano Pillars

Go Round 1-0 Sunshine Stars

Rangers 1-0 Enyimba

MFM 3-0 Heartland