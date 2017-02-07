Niger NSCDC Partners NURTW to Combat Crime

Posted on Feb 7 2017
MR Philip Ayuba, Commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC), Niger Command, is to partner with the state branch of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in its fight against crime in the state .

Ayuba told the News Agency of Nigeria ( NAN) in Minna on Monday that the command would intensify efforts at nipping criminal activities in the bud in the state.

“We have deployed our plain cloth security personnel to all motor parks to monitor movement of people in and out of the state as part of the security measures we have put in place.

Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara News

“Credible information from drivers on any passengers picked by them on identified hot spots of criminal activities along the major highways will enable us move to action,’’ he said.

He also said that the command had taken measures to deal with any form of security threats in the state .

The commandant urged residents of the state to always give the Corps information about suspected miscreants in their midst.
He also urged them to cooperate and work with the security personnel deployed to their respective areas to maintain peace.

NAN

