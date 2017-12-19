Niger State Sets Up Security Call Centre On Kidnapping

Posted on Dec 18 2017 - 12:20pm by Independent Kwaran
IN view of the upsurge in kidnapping and other crime rate in Niger State, governor Abubakar Sani Bello, has boosted all round security patrol in the state with 90 new Hilux trucks for one-stop security response call centre.

According to the allafrica.com, the Governor stated at the commissioning of the centre fully equipped to coordinate and respond to any security threats or outbreak from all parts of the state at the weekend in Minna that “this is in furtherance to our concerted effort in making sure that our people are secured in any part of the state and country at large”.

While assuring that his administration will stop at nothing to secure lives and properties in the state, governor Sani Bello noted that crime and criminality has taken more sophisticated dimension as a result of proliferation of weapons

He therefore posited that in curbing the menace, government and security agencies have to think ahead and deploy technology appropriately to mitigate the challenges.

The governor stated: “This 24/7 one-stop security response call centre shall have personnel from all the security agencies in the state and will be responsible for managing and co-ordinating all the distress calls to redirect then to the nearest security outpost in such area, this will enhance coordination and will make response more effective.”

He disclosed that the government has procured and distributed 90 ninety Hilux vehicles to support the operation in terms of easy movement of the security personnel including vigilante in the state.

Also given to the security agents, he added were 170 motor cycles and 30 bicycles for easy access to all nooks and crannies by security personnel around the state. And therefore called on the people to support the security agents.

