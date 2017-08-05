Nigeria Custom Generate N308M in Kwara, Niger, Kogi in July

THE Nigeria Customs Service of Niger, Kogi and Kwara Area Command generated about N308 million as Internally Generated Revenue in July 2017.

Comptroller Benjamin Binga in charge of the three states disclosed this in an interview with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Saturday.

Binga said that this was against the N219 million generated in July 2016, recording an increase of N89 million in 2017.

He said that the increase was achieved based on the command zero tolerance against illegal activities.

He said that the area command had put in place adequate working measures to prevent all forms of smuggling business in the three states.

“We have identified and blocked all illegal routes where smugglers are using in our area of jurisdictions to prevent us from meeting our yearly target of N 2.8 billion,” he said.

Binga called on officers and men of the area command to put in their best in their day to day activities, saying “hard working officers will be rewarded’’.

