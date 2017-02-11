Nigeria Needs 30M Set-up Boxes For DSO- Modibbo Kawu

Posted on Feb 10 2017 - 4:52pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
68
Tagged as
Related

Kogi Govt. Earmarks N1bn For Crop Production in 2017

Map of Nasarawa State, Al-Makura, Alhaji Al-Makura of Nassarawa State, Nassarawa State, News from Nassarawa State, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News

10 Communities Appeal to Nasarawa Govt. For Power Supply

Gov Ahmed, Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

Gov. Ahmed Directs Commission to Regularise Appointment of Staff Recruited Illegally

ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

Oyedeji’s 74th Minute Penalty Kick Hands ABS FC Match Day 7 Win

High Cost of Braille Machine Affecting Education of Blind Nigerians, Says Association

THE National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) says about 30 million set up boxes are required  for the complete switch over from analogue to digital transmission in Nigeria.
Mallam Moddibo Kawu, the Director-General of NBC, told newsmen in Ilorin on Tuesday that the set up boxes would cost billions of  naira to procure.
The NBC chief said that the country had already procured 850,000 set up boxes  costing $ 26 million   to commence the switch over process.
He also said that the commission was able to switch over 30 local, national and regional channels to digital in Abuja.
Kawu said that the technical process would be carried out in all  the geopolitical zones of the country.
The NBC  boss, however,  described funding as one of the challenges delaying the switch over process.
He said that President Muhammad Buhari had consciously put resources into the process.
Kawu harped on the need for the African continent to begin to create a genuine digital evolution that would create jobs for young people.
According to him, the switch over process in Nigeria is unique in West Africa as  the entire technical process is being handled by Nigerian experts.
The director-general said the switch over process was part of the national strategic vision  to provide job opportunities and create media content that would reflect the reality of Nigeria.
Kawu, however, expressed the determination of the Buhari-led  administration  to completing  the process.
NAN

Leave A Response