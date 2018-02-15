Nigeria Needs Prayers, Not Celebration of Valentine’s Day

THE Pastor of Praise Assembly, located at Tanke, Ilorin, the Kwara State Capital, Pastor Ezekiel Aremu has advised Nigerians to engage in serious prayers, rather than unrestrained celebration of Valentine’s Day on Wednesday.

Aremu gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Tuesday.

He described Valentine’s Day as an annual festival set aside to celebrate love, friendship and admiration of special people.

According to Aremu, Nigerians must not be carried away by the celebration. “Instead, Nigerians should seek for God’s intervention on the state of the nation.

“This is not the time to over celebrate; we all know it is Valentine’s Day, when gifts are exchanged and love expressed to special people in our lives.

“It is expected to be a low-key celebration with Nigerians praying for the good of the nation.

“Merrymaking is not the answer, rather prayer is the answer,”he said.

The cleric advised Nigerians to demonstrate the spirit of giving to the people around them by giving out gifts. He described St Valentine as a philanthropist and a symbol of love worth emulating.

“St Valentine is an embodiment of love and deserves to be emulated. “The rich should give to the poor and the poor should also stretch to people below them,” said the cleric.