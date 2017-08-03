NIPOGA 2018: Kwara Poly Intensifies Efforts For Succesful Hosting

THE Management of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin has set up sub-committees to ensure successful hosting of the 2018 NIPOGA.

Speaking at the ceremony the Rector ,Alh Mas’ud Elelu explained that the members were picked based on their integrity, hard work and loyalty to the institution.

He added that committee members should see their membership as a call to serve to the institution in another capacity.

He said with state -of -the-earth facilities on ground at the polytechnic’s Games Village, all is set for another worthwhile achievement.

He advised the committee members to look beyond what they can gain but work hard towards taking the positive image of the polytechnic to a greater height.

While appealing to the State Government for support, he pledged to keep working hard for the sake of the polytechnic.

In his remarks, the LOC Chairman, Mr Olanrewaju Idowu pledged that committee members will do all they can to ensure a successful hosting of the event.

Responding on behalf of subcommittees, Mr James Ajiboye, appealed for maximum support from members towards a hitch free hosting.

He pleaded with the management to create enabling environment in order to deliver the assignment with a high level of precision and minimum supervision.

Earlier, the Registrar, Mr Moses Salami, had stressed the need for the committee to raise the bar beyond what was obtained in 1981 when the polytechnic first hosted NIPOGA.

