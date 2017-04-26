NNPC, Chevron, Others Donate Science Lab to Kwara School

A multi-million naira worth of science laboratory complex was recently donated to Comprehensive College, Isanlu-Isin in Isin Local Government Council of Kwara State by Agbami group, comprising five major oil companies, NNPC, Petrobras, Statoil, Famfa Oil and Chevron.

The complex consists of a 40-seater biology laboratory, 40-seater chemistry laboratory, 40-seater physics laboratory, fume chamber, chemicals, standard furniture and borehole water for the laboratory and the community.

According to the donors, the facility would boost science education at the grassroots, and would ginger more students to pursue science-related courses in universities.

Speaking at the handover ceremony, a representative of Star Deep Water Petroleum Company Limited (a Chevron company), Mr. Michael Kabi, said the project was meant to improve the standard of education, especially science education among students in the state.

Kabi, who said the focus of the group is in the areas of education, health and economic development, added that, “areas of intervention has not been limited to oil producing areas alone as the whole country is seen as a community.

“Because it is a global brand, best practices are deployed. Isanlu Isin is not an oil producing area, but the group sees Nigeria as its corporate entity. The laboratory is not just a structure; it is fully equipped in line with world standard.”

He said the impact of the project on students in communities where they were earlier sited has been improvement in grades of science students since they see everything they are taught physically, adding that it is no longer the issue of alternative to practical.

Also speaking, the Principal of the school, Mr. Abolarin Tunde said benefits of the science laboratory are immeasurable to the community and a pleasant blessing for the country in general.

Tunde, who said the school is already witnessing increased enrolment, with the building of the structure, expressed hope that more science students would enroll within the next few years with attendant government attention.

While calling on other individuals and corporate bodies to intervene in the development of education in the area, he said such private interventions are capable of making impact on other communities in the country.

“You can imagine the effect of the building on students. Some of them are changing their vision and ambition to science oriented subjects. When you translate that in future, it may turn the school to a science secondary school. Very soon communities outside here will want their children to school here because of this world class facilities donated to us. We like education here. The first secondary school, Igbomina Baptist Grammar School was built in 1963.”

He appealed to the group to assist in rehabilitating some dilapidated structures at the school, building of an e-library, standard mathematics laboratory and health centre.

Source