No Hike in School Fees, Kwara Poly Management Insists

Posted on Nov 29 2017
THE management of the Kwara State Polytechnic, Ilorin has insisted that it has not increased school fees for the 2017/2018 academic session.
The institution’s Rector, Alhaji Mas’ud Elelu conveyed this position to pressmen in an interview in Ilorin on Wednesday.
Alhaji Elelu disclosed that for the 2016/2017 academic session ND I indigenous students paid N52,500 while non-indigenes paid N72,500. For the 2017/2018 academic session, ND II, indigenous students are to pay N52,000 while non-indigenes are to pay N72000.
For HND I 2016/2017 academic session, indigenous students paid N59,000 while non-indigenes  paid N76,000. For the 2017/2018 academic session, HND 2 indigenous students are to pay N58,500 while non-indigenes are expected to pay N75,500.
Alhaji Elelu assured that no fee has been increased and that the management of the institution has not received approval for such.
While reacting to the allegations that some students of the institution few weeks ago staged a peaceful protest on fee hike, the rector noted that those who partook in the protest were not students of the institution.
He added that such a protest never happened on the campus which indicated that the protesters were not students of the institution.
The rector urged students, parents and guardians to discard the rumour and urged the general public to always seek clarification when they are in doubt over activities of the school.
He advised the public to verify information on fees and other activities of the school on the institution’s official website.
On the current strike by Academic Staff Union of Polytechnics (ASUP), the rector noted that across the country, Kwara Poly is the only institution that has not shut its gate as academic activities are ongoing.
Meanwhile, Kwara State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed has directed that the institution maintains the status quo regarding its fees to ensure that students of all backgrounds in the state retain access to quality higher education as provided by the institution.

