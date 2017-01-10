NOA Alert Kwara Residents on Security

THE National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on residents of Kwara to be on security alert more than ever in the wake of the dislodgement of Boko Haram insurgents from Sambisa forest.

The acting Director of the agency in Kwara, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

He said that the call became necessary due to the reports that the dislodged insurgents were making attempts to infiltrate public and private places across the country.

Adeyemi noted that some of these insurgents, who escaped being killed or arrested by the Military were making efforts to wreck havoc in churches, mosques and markets, among other public places.

The director, therefore, enjoined landlords, transporters, community associations, traditional rulers and all citizens to be more careful, vigilant of people around and report suspicious movements and objects to security agencies.

“Security is everyone’s business,” he said.

(NAN)