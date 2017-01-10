NOA Alert Kwara Residents on Security

Posted on Jan 10 2017 - 2:39pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
56
Related
Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed

Governor Ahmed Directs Release of Q1 & Q2 Allocation to Kwara Institutions, May Change Non-Performing Heads

kwara united football club, kwara united, Tunde Abdulrahman, kwara united Oladunjoye, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors, Adeshina Gata, Ibrahim Gata, kwara united football club, kwara united, Tunde Abdulrahman, kwara united Oladunjoye, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors, Adeshina Gata, Ibrahim Gata,

Pre-season Tourney: Kwara Utd Boss Showers Praises on Players

ABS FC, Kwara United FC Kwara United Football Club, Abubakar Bukola Saraki Football Club, ABS, Afonja Warriors

ABS FC Concludes Pre-season Tour, Unveils Team on Tuesday

First Bank Re-opens After 3 Years of Closure in Omu-Aran

Odua Peoples Congress (OPC) in Kwara-State, Kwara OPC, Afenifere

OPC to Promote Cultural Practices in Kwara

THE National Orientation Agency (NOA) has called on residents of Kwara to be on security alert more than ever in the wake of the dislodgement of Boko Haram insurgents from Sambisa forest.

The acting Director of the agency in Kwara, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi, made the call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Ilorin on Monday.

NOA, National orientation agency

He said that the call became necessary due to the reports that the dislodged insurgents were making attempts to infiltrate public and private places across the country.

Adeyemi noted that some of these insurgents, who escaped being killed or arrested by the Military were making efforts to wreck havoc in churches, mosques and markets, among other public places.

The director, therefore, enjoined landlords, transporters, community associations, traditional rulers and all citizens to be more careful, vigilant of people around and report suspicious movements and objects to security agencies.

“Security is everyone’s business,” he said.

(NAN)

Leave A Response