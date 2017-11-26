NOA Preaches Peace to Share/Tsaragi Communities

The National Orientation Agency (NOA) has embarked on peace dialogue to end hostility between the two warring communities of Share and Tsaragi in Kwara, in a bid to bring lasting peace between the two.

The News Agency of Nigeria NAN reports that the acting Director of NOA in Kwara, Mr Olusegun Adeyemi led the peace talk to meet Leaders of the two communities on Friday.

It would be recalled that Share and Tsaragi communities had engaged in communal clashes several times which led to loss of lives and property over land dispute.

The community dialogue session which held at the land border point between the two communities was attended by the traditional rulers of the two communities, Youth Leaders and Women Leaders.

In his remark the acting Director of NOA in Kwara, Mr Adeyemi praised the royal fathers from the two communities for the maturity and patience with which they handled the last communal clash between the two communities.

Adeyemi appealed to them to ensure that disagreement was not allowed to degenerate into violent situations following its negative consequences.

The representative of Olupako of Share, Balogun Olayiwola Kofoworola in his remark said the violence between the two communities was over and pledged the community’s readiness to continually promote peace.

He appealed to the Kwara State Government to come to the aid of clash victims in Share in the reconstruction of their damaged buildings during the mayhem.

In his own remark, Alhaji Mohammed Ndako, representative of Etsu Tsaragi said that the community was now ready to solve any crisis with their neighbours without third party intervention.