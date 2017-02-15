Nollywood Actor Lauds Kwara Govt for Promotion of Arts, Culture 

Posted on Feb 15 2017 - 1:38pm by Eyitayo
« PREVIOUS
|
Categorized as
20
Related

Kwara Govt. Worried Over Youth Unemployment

kwara hospital, Health care, NHIS, National Health Insurance Scheme, Kogi State, Kogi State Government

Kwara Govt., Rotary Club to Rehabilitate Health Centre

Kwara-State-map, Kwara State, Latest Kwara news, Kwara News, Omu-Aran, Irepodun Local Givernment Area of Kwara State

ESSPIN: Kwara Model for Education in Nigeria

Governor Abdulfatah Ahmed, Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed casts his vote, Ahmed Abdulfatah, Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Alhaji Dr. Abdulfatah Ahmed, Gov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed AutobiographyGov Ahmed Screening, Dr. Abdulfattah Ahmed, Abdulfatah-Ahmed of Kwara, Governor Abdulfattah Ahmed, Executive Governor of Kwara State, Abdulfattah Ahmed Profile, Abdulfattah Ahmed, Prince Azu Nwandu, INEC Nigeria, Independent National Electoral Commission, Kwara APC governor ship primaries, Senator Sunday Suleiman Ajibola, Ajibola, S.S. Ajibola, Kwara State Gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples' Democratic Party, PDP, Kwara PDP, All progressive Congress, APC,

Gov Ahmed Okays Construction of Quranic Memorisation Centre in Kwara

Pharmacist Wants FG to Redesign NHIS

NOLLYWOOD actor and film producer, Lasun Ray Eyiwumi has lauded the Kwara State government for its efforts at promoting art and culture in the State.
He also commended the government for its support towards ensuring the production of his forthcoming movie, designed to showcase the beauty of Kwara State.
In a letter sent to the State Governor, Alhaji Abdulfatah Ahmed, the actor expressed gratitude to the State government for granting them permission to use some facilities within the State for the film production.
Lasun Ray, who is an indigene of the State, disclosed that the movie will be shot in Ilorin between March 2 and 30.
He added that his production outfit has always been promoting cultural ethics and impacting knowledge in Nigerians and the world as whole through entertainment.

Leave A Response