Nov LG Polls: Kwara Police Talk Tough

AS part of plans for the forthcoming Local Government elections in Kwara, the Commissioner of Police, CP Lawan Ado, has warned politicians not to overheat the polity with their actions and utterances.

Ado said this on Wednesday at the Kwara State Independent Electoral Commission, (KWASIEC) Headquarters, Ilorin, during a visit to the commission.

He said that no politician would be exonerated from sanction if found wanting during the exercise.

The police chief said that the command has put in place mechanism to ensure peaceful conduct of the polls.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), report that this is coming just as the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kwara State chapter, officially flagged-off its campaign for the poll at the state party secretariat in Ilorin.

CP also urged members of the general public to obey the law and conduct themselves orderly during the election.

In his remarks, the Chairman of KWASIEC, Dr Usman Ajidagba, said the commission was set to conduct a smooth and peace polls.

“We are ready to conduct a peaceful, fair, transparent and acceptable local government election for the people of Kwara State.”

NAN

