NPFL: Sunshine Stars Thrash ABS FC 4-2 in Ilorin

SUNSHINE Stars Football Club of Akure on Sunday dazed hosts Abubakar Bukola Saraki (ABS) FC of Ilorin 4-2 at the Kwara Stadium Complex.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Thompson Ezekiel scored a brace in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) Match Day 28 fixture.

Former ABS FC attacker Ajibola Otegbeye as well as Alimi Sikiru scored the other two goals.

NAN reports that Alimi Sikiru scored the first goal of the day just some seconds into the second half.

The goal gave the visitors more confidence as they pegged their hosts to their half of the pitch.

Otegbeye, who left ABS FC for the Akure Gunners at the start of the new season scored the second goal in the 55th minute.

Four minutes later, centre referee Charles Ozigbo awarded the hosts a penalty kick for a handball infringement, with Samuel Oyedeji sending goalkeeper Henry Ayodele the wrong way to reduce the lead.

Thompson Ezekiel who replaced Otegbeye in the 70th minute needed only six minutes to register his name on the scoresheet for the first goal of his brace.

Chukwuebuka Anaekwe reduced the tally in the 85th minute when he capitalised on a defensive error to fire the ball into the roof of the net.

A minute later, Ezekiel restored the visitors’ two-goal lead with his second goal of the day to leave the scoreline at 4-2.

Speaking after the game, the captain of ABS FC, Chinedu Ajanah, said all members of his team must share in the blame since the football sport is a team sport.

Meanwhile, the club management has handed the coach of the team, Henry Makinwa, an ultimatum to win his team’s next three matches or be sacked.

The decision of a three-match ultimatum was contained in a statement signed by the team’s Director of Football, Alloy Chukwuemeka.

“The club management will not allow anymore for any poor performances by the technical crew,’’ he said, while recalling that the team had not won in its last four games.

NAN