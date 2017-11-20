NSCDC Nabs Three Suspected Mast Vandals in Niger

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Niger Command, has arrested three suspected mast vandals in Bosso Local Government Area of the state.

Mr Philip Ayuba, the Commandant of the NSCDC in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Monday.

Ayuba said that the suspects were arrested by the Corps following an intelligence information received from a good Samaritan.

Those arrested include: Friday Samuel (25 years) Mark Ayuba (23 years) and Awal Ali (30 years).

” They were arrested in possession of 1200 meters of telecommunications armour cable, two diggers and two galvanised steels which they used in perpetrating the crime,” he said.

The commandant said that the suspects had since owned up to the crime and made confessional statements.

He said that the suspects came into the state from Adamawa and Yobe to look for means of livelihood but due to their inability to secure a job as they claimed, they indulged in the act.

He said that the suspects would soon be charged to court after investigation.

Ayuba called for more support from residents in the state by giving with useful information that would lead to the arrest of criminals.

