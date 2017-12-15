NSCDC Officers Beat KWARTMA Staff to Pop in Ilorin

THERE was pandemonium in Ilorin the Kwara State capital as men of the Nigerian Security and Civil Defense Corps, (NSCDC) beat two staff of the Kwara State Road Maintenance Agency (KWARTMA) to a point of coma while on duty.

ROYAL NEWS reports that the incidence occurred around 7.25pm on Wednesday thereby causing disorderliness under the popular post office bridge.

The affected KWARTMA staff are, Mrs. Zainab Lawal and Mr. David Oyun, who were attached to the post office under-bridge traffic point.

However, findings revealed that while David Oyun slumped when attacked and beaten to pop by the NSCDC men, Zainab Lawal was mal-handeled and slapped severally.

The NSCDC had alleged that the KWARTMA staff disrespected one of their officers while of the go-slow and that, that was why they reinenforced in order to enforce obedience.