NSCDC Orders Two Stations in Kwara to Sell at Official Price

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara State command yesterday ordered the sale of premium motor spirit otherwise known as PMS in two filling stations in Kwara that were selling above official price.

According to Daily Trust, the action followed series of complaints received by the corps from some residents of the state that the affected filling stations were dispensing petrol at between N200 and N250 per litre.

The two affected filling stations, which are owned by independent marketers, are located in Amayo in lfelodun Local Government Area of the state

The NSCDC commandant in Kwara, Mr Wasiu Adeyinka-Ayinla, who led some officials of the corps to the two stations, expressed dissatisfaction that the stations were dispensing above the official pump price.