NSCDC Parades Three Suspects Over TV Theft

THE Kwara State Command of Nigeria Security Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) paraded 3 suspected house burglers with 25 stolen Plasma Television in the State Capital, Ilorin.

The three suspects, Fatai Owolabi, Abdulrasheed Aladi and Ruben Okwenreni were paraded at the civil defence headquarter situated at former NITEL office Ilorin.

The NSCDC State Commandant, Pedrol Awili, while addressing newsmen yesterday during the parade said the suspects were arrested following the report by one, Yunus Aluko, who said her house had been burgled and her two Plasma Television was carted away.

Awili further stated that the victim went to sabo line area to buy another plasma Television in a shop belong to one Fatai Owolabi and discovered her plasma TV was among the displayed ones for sales.

“The woman came to our command to report and our men was sent to that place to invite the suspect and his subordinates for enquiries on the plasma Televisions” he added.

He said that, the suspect claimed that he bought the two plasma Tv which was belong to the victim from one Dayo who is now at large.

The Civil defence boss explained further that investigation shows that all the 23 plasma Televisions in his shop didn’t have reciept, adding that the finding shown that all those TV were suspected to be stolen and sell in the suspects shops.

The Commandant called on to Ilorin residents whose house or shops have been burgled and lost Plasma Television to burglers, to visit the command to claim their property with proper identification.

“The three suspects are undergoing investigation and when that is done they will be charged to court.”

Awili said that, his Command is partnering with the other sister security agency to make sure that the state is crime free.

One of the suspects, Ruben Okwereni, 23 yr-old, an indigene of Imo state who spoke with reporters denied culpability in the theft allegation.