NSCDC to Partner With Security Agencies to Curb Kidnapping

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, says it is collaborating with other security agencies to curb kidnapping and other social vices in the state.

According to the Nation, the Commandant of the corps, Mr Wasiu Adeyinka-Ayinla, stated this while receiving a Security Data Base System from the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state on Thursday.

Adeyinka-Ayinla said the corps was living no stone unturned to rid the state of kidnappers and other criminals.

He said intelligence officers of the corps were on alert alongside other security outfits to achieve the objective.

He said the security data system produced by ALGON would assist the operations of the corps especially in tackling kidnapping and other security challenges in the state.

The Director-General of ALGON, Mr Yemi Adurotoye, said the security system was put in place to curb cases of kidnapping and other vices in the state.

Adurotoye said the system would be made available at all times and free of charge to users in any part of the state.