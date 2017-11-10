NSCDC to Partner With Security Agencies to Curb Kidnapping

Posted on Nov 9 2017 - 3:27pm by Independent Kwaran
« PREVIOUS
|
NEXT »
Categorized as
62
Tagged as
Related

Badminton: 26 States, Others Fight For Supremacy

kwara poly, Kwara State Polythecnic, Ilorin Nigeria

Kwara Poly Rector Denies Hike in School Fees

Omotosho, Mike Omotosho, Dr Mike Omotosho, Labour Party, Labour Party Gubernatorial Candidate for Labour Party in Kwara, Kwara News, Latest Kwara News, Ilorin, Kwara State News, Latest News from Kwara State Nigeria

UPDATE: Abductors of Labour Party’s Chairman’s Mother Want N100m

kwara State House of Assembly, KWHA Screening of commissioners, Kwara State House of Assembly, Hon-Razak-Atunwa, Speaker Kwara State House of Assembly,KWHA Screening, Ali Ahmad, ali ahmad, Hon Ali Ahmad, Dr. Ali Ahmad, Member of the house of Representatives Dr. Ali Ahmad

Bad Roads: KWHA Gives KWARMA, Works Ministry 10-Day Ultimatum

federal road safety corps, Road safety, Federal Road Safety Commission, FRSC, Road Safety in Nigeria, Road Safety commission, Recruitment Scam in Nigeria, Scam in Recruitment processes in Nigeria

Roads, Housing Gets Funding in 2018 Budget

THE Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Kwara Command, says it is collaborating with other security agencies to curb kidnapping and other social vices in the state.

According to the Nation, the Commandant of the corps, Mr Wasiu Adeyinka-Ayinla, stated this while receiving a Security Data Base System from the Association of Local Governments of Nigeria (ALGON) in the state on Thursday.

Adeyinka-Ayinla said the corps was living no stone unturned to rid the state of kidnappers and other criminals.

He said intelligence officers of the corps were on alert alongside other security outfits to achieve the objective.

He said the security data system produced by ALGON would assist the operations of the corps especially in tackling kidnapping and other security challenges in the state.

The Director-General of ALGON, Mr Yemi Adurotoye, said the security system was put in place to curb cases of kidnapping and other vices in the state.

Adurotoye said the system would be made available at all times and free of charge to users in any part of the state.

Leave A Response