NUC Restores Full Accreditation to 4 Engineering Courses in Kwara Varsity

PROF. Adeniyi Olayanju, the Vice Chancellor of Landmark University in Omu-Aran, Kwara, says the National University Commission (NUC) has restored full accreditation to four engineering courses in the institution.

Olayanju said, in Omu-Aran, on Wednesday, that the NUC letter conveying the full accreditation of the courses was signed by Dr N.B. Saliu, the NUC Director of Accreditation, on behalf of the Executive Secretary of the Commission.

He listed the four programmes as Mechanical Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Civil Engineering, Electrical Engineering as well as Information Engineering.

He said that the full approval of the progranmes was the fall out of NUC team’s visit to the institution during the May/June 2017 accreditation session when the courses were presented.

According to the vice chancellor, the full accreditation status will take immediate effect.

“The NUC letter stated that the technical report and summary of the results indicated that the programmes are highly equipped with requisite facilities to earn the full accreditation,” he said.

Olayanju said that all the 23 courses being offered by the institution were now fully accredited not only by NUC, but relevant professional regulatory bodies such as COREN, CPN, ICAN and CIBN.

He said that the approval of the programmes was significant, adding that it was “clear demonstration of the success of the exercise for an institution that has penchant for best academic practices.”

The vice-chancellor also attributed the feat to God’s faithfulness upon the institution as well as the exemplary leadership style of its Chancellor and Chairman, Board of Regent, Dr David Oyedepo.

He commended the contributions of the erstwhile Vice Chancellor, Prof. Aize Obayan, and the support of students, staff and management in making the feat achievable.

The vice-chancellor reiterated the commitment of the institution to an agrarian revolution to attaining sustainable agriculture production in fighting poverty and unemployment.

NAN reports that the accreditation of the programmes will be valid for five years from 2017 to 2021.

