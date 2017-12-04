Nurses Decry Dearth of Competent Personnel in Hospitals

THE National Association of Nigeria Nurses and Midwives (NANNM), Kwara State Chapter, yesterday, attributed dearth of personnel in the state’s owned government hospitals, to poor remuneration of its members in the employment of the state government.

According to a report by The Guardian, over 80 per cent of the members and colleagues are seeking for greener pastures in adjoining states, which pay better salaries.

Speaking during the grand finale of the celebration of this year’s International Nurses Week, in Ilorin, the state Chairman of the Association, Mr Joseph Adekanye said: “I wish to attest to the fact that over the years, the state government had invested billions of naira in infrastructural development in the health sector, but the overall welfare of our members is absolutely neglected in terms of their take home pay and general welfare.

But the state’s commissioner for Health, Alhaji Suleiman Atolagbe Alege described the statement as untrue, noting that the state remains one of the very few “that is just not paying well, but paying as at when due.”

